Sean's Garth Brooks tickets to be raffled to raise funds for Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

THE fiancée of a North Belfast man who died tragically whilst on holiday in Spain last month is raffling off their tickets for Garth Brooks' Dublin concert this week to raise money for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Sean McAleenan (47), from Somerton Park was discovered in the pool of a hotel in the Costa Dorado area on August 9. The much-loved dad had gone for a swim and was seen swimming lengths in the pool.

However, a short time later his body was discovered by two holidaymakers who pulled him from the pool. Despite efforts by paramedics, Mr McAleenan could not be saved.

Heartbroken fiancée Maeve Kelly, who was due to go to the long-awaited concert, which takes place at Croke Park this week is raffling off the two tickets for Friday's concert, including a one-night bed and breakfast stay in the Hard Rock Hotel.

All proceeds will go to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity that aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families by repatriating their loved ones body back to Ireland.

"Sean and I were supposed to be going to this concert this Friday and staying at our favourite Hotel in Dublin to rock out and have a ball," explained Maeve. "Sean would want these tickets to be used and for another Garth Brooks fan to have this experience.

"It is just too soon and too painful for us as a family to go. The next best thing we can do is to raise some money in Sean’s name for the amazing Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, who provided guidance and support during our dark days in Spain.

"Please if you can donate to this raffle and leave your name if you would like to be in the draw.

"The Hard Rock Hotel are kindly donating the stay that we had booked to help raise funds also. I’m certain my beautiful Sean will be there above the crowd, cowboy hat on, singing along to every word."

Raffle tickets for the Ultimate Garth Brooks Experience cost £25 per entry until the draw, which will take place on Thursday (September 8) at 12 midday.

You can enter the raffle here.