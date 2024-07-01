Sean's Mizen to Malin challenge in memory of two local babies

A WEST Belfast man has embarked on an epic 410-mile cycle from the bottom of Ireland to the top in memory of two local babies.

Sean McCabe from Twinbrook cycled at the weekend from Mizen Head – Ireland's most southerly point in County Cork – to Malin Head in Donegal. The four-day challenge was in memory of a local family, Joe and Lee-Anne Baker, who sadly lost two babies after they were born with Edwards’ Syndrome. Baby boy Enda died in 2022 before baby girl Muireann passed away last September. Both were less than two-months-old.

Sean's challenge will raise money for the NI Children's Hospice, who cared for both Enda and Muireann before they passed away and helped the Baker family throughout the heartbreaking ordeal.

"I had planned to do this for the NI Children’s Hospice and I saw Joe and Lee-Anne, two local parents who were doing some fundraising for the hospice in memory of Enda and Muireann," explained Sean. "I approached them and with their permission, I am doing the cycle in memory of their two little ones. I have got a squad together of about 20 people. It is all cross-community.

"The challenge is over four days. It is a 410-mile cycle. We are starting at Mizen Head in Cork then going to Limerick, Galway, then up to Donegal and finishing at Malin Head."

"They are the only service of its kind here, who care for over 370 babies, children and young people each year at their dedicated in-patient unit at Horizon House and in our local communities through the Specialist Community Nursing Team.

"Their work also extends to families, supporting them from the point of diagnosis right through to the grieving period after bereavement. They only receive a small amount of government funding, so rely on the generosity of our local community to help to continue to deliver the vital service.

"Enda and Muireann both died from a condition known as Edward’s Syndrome and were in the care of the Children’s Hospice. Their parents continue to receive care from the Hospice.

"I want to thank a number of people including Raymond McKenna for organising the accomodation, Karl Hegny for helping with the training and Kieran Gibben from Coca-Cola for donating £15,000 from their charity golf day."

You can donate to Sean's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/mizenmalin.