Search is on for 2024 Aisling Irish Language Award nominees

BUA: Brónagh Nic an Lia, last year's winner of the Aisling Irish Language Award for her work with start-up Gaeilphoist announces the call for nominees for the 2024 Award with Pól Deeds of Foras na Gaeilge and Connla McCann of Aisling Events Thomas McMullan

Foras na Gaeilge has teamed up with the annual Aisling Awards extravaganza to find the Irish language group or individual activist most deserving of the coveted accolade.

Over the past 27 years, recipients of the prized honour have included Raidió Fáilte, An Ceathrú Póilí, Cumann Mhic Rechtain and Cumann Chluain Ard - all standout Gaeilge initiatives.

But now the call has gone out for a new crop of enterprising Gaeilgeoirí to put their names forward for the 2024 award.

"We want those who, in the true spirit of the Aisling Awards, dream big," said Connla McCann who will lead the judges in this year's competition. "We want to see nominations come in for those groups and individuals whose commitment to An Ghaeilge has made Belfast the Irish language capital of Ireland. The Irish language renaissance has helped transform Belfast and with this annual award, we get a chance to say 'maith sibh' to the groundbreaking organisations whose efforts bring great pride to the city."

Sponsored by all-island Irish language body Foras na Gaeilge, the Aisling Irish language award is a highlight of the annual gala which this year will take place in the Europa Hotel on 22 November.

The 2023 winner of Gradam na Gaeilge was Gaeilphoist, a recruitment service for the Irish language sector.

To nominate an Irish language group or Gaeilgeoir who you believe worthy of commendation, click here.