Search is on for 2025 Aisling Irish Language Award nominees

IRISH LANGUAGE AWARD: Pól Deeds from Foras Na Gaeilge with the team from Glór na Móna who won last year's award

FORAS na Gaeilge has once again teamed up with the annual Aisling Awards extravaganza to find the Irish language group or individual activist most deserving of the coveted accolade in 2025.

Over the past 28 years, recipients of the prized honour have included Glór na Móna, Raidió Fáilte, An Ceathrú Póilí, Cumann Mhic Rechtain and Cumann Chluain Ard – all standout Gaeilge initiatives that have helped to shape and strengthen the city’s Irish language community.

Last year’s winners Glór na Móna were recognised for their outstanding grassroots work in the Upper Springfield area of West Belfast. The group has played a pivotal role in promoting Irish language youth and community development, providing a vibrant hub of activity, culture, and learning that continues to inspire the next generation of Gaeilgeoirí.

But now the call has gone out for a new crop of enterprising Gaeilgeoirí to put their names forward for the 2025 award.

"We want those who, in the true spirit of the Aisling Awards, dream big," said Connla McCann, who will once again lead the Aisling judging panel.

"We want to see nominations come in for those groups and individuals whose commitment to An Ghaeilge has made Belfast the Irish language capital of Ireland.

"The Irish language renaissance has helped transform Belfast and with this annual award, we get a chance to say 'maith sibh' to the groundbreaking organisations whose efforts bring great pride to the city."

Sponsored by the all-island Irish language body Foras na Gaeilge, the Aisling Irish language award is a highlight of the annual gala, which this year will take place in the Europa Hotel on 28 November 2025.

To nominate an Irish language group or Gaeilgeoir you believe worthy of commendation, click here.