Seaview to host outdoor music festival in memory of Noah

FOUNDATION FEST: Gavin Clements, Cate Conway, Paddy Barnes and Niamh Donohoe at the launch at Seaview

A LIVE outdoor music festival will take place at Seaview in September in memory of Noah Donohoe.

The Noah Donohoe Foundation has teamed up with the Stephen Clements Foundation for the event.

St Malachy’s College pupil Noah (14) was found in a storm drain in North Belfast last June, six days after he went missing.

Popular radio broadcaster Stephen Clements passed away suddenly in January 2020.

Foundation Fest 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 26 at Seaview, home of Crusaders FC, on the Shore Road from 2pm to 10pm.

Niamh Donohoe from the Noah Donohoe Foundation said: “The event is going to be packed with fun activities and live music.

“We want to encourage as many local people to come along and enjoy a day of family fun and live music now that lockdown restrictions have eased. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public of Northern Ireland for their ongoing support. Every day we are extremely grateful for the kindness and love shown to our family.”

Gavin Clements from the Stephen Clements Foundation added: “We are delighted to launch the Foundation Festival alongside the Noah Donohoe Foundation team.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, and we want to host an outdoor event that will bring local communities together to talk, laugh and remember two very special people in our lives.

“Stephen Clements and Noah Donohoe’s smiles lit up any room and as they both loved music, we thought this event is the perfect way to remember them.”

Bernard Thompson, General Manager of Crusaders FC, said it was a “real privilege” to be hosting such an event at Seaview.

“We are very much looking forward to the Foundation Fest and hope to see lots of people on the day,” he said.

All funds raised from the festival will be distributed equally to both foundations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Adult tickets are priced at £18, concession tickets are £9 and family tickets (two adults and two children) cost £40.

If you are unable to attend and wish to donate, you can purchase a donation ticket online for £5. All tickets are available via the Crusaders website.