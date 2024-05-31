Senator Mal to stand for Westminster election in North Belfast

A NEWLY-elected Senator has announced he is standing in his native North Belfast in the upcoming Westminster election.

In a surprise move Green Party leader Mal O'Hara announced that he will contest the Belfast North seat in the Westminster election on July 4.

In April, he was elected unopposed as the newest member of the Seanad in Dublin, replacing former Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile who stepped down for health reasons.

Announcing his intention today to run for the Green Party in North Belfast, Mal O'Hara said: "I’m a committed activist for social and environmental justice and proud to represent the place I call home.

Green Party Leader, Senator Mal O'Hara will stand to represent Belfast North in the upcoming Westminster election



Greens are putting forward a radical vision for a Greener, Cleaner, Fairer NI



"North Belfast needs a Green MP that can represent everyone and put forward a radical vision for a greener, cleaner, fairer society.

"On Thursday 4th of July vote Green."

The Green Party didn't run a candidate in 2019, where Sinn Féin's John Finucane defeated the DUP's Nigel Dodds by almost 2,000 votes. Yesterday, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that the party will stand in all 18 constituencies.

In last year's local government election Mal O'Hara lost his Council seat in the Castle DEA, coming in with 979 first preference votes.