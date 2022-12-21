Man arrested after attempted hijacking in Seymour Hill

POLICE have arrested a 28-year-old man following a report of attempted hijackings in the Seymour Hill area of Dunmurry on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6pm it was reported that a man armed with a knife had attempted to hijack a number of vehicles in the area.

Inspector Rocks said: "Police received a report of a man with a knife attempting to hijack a number of vehicles in the area shortly after 6.05pm.

"Officers attended and located the man, before arresting him on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody at this time.

"We believe there may be a number of items belonging to the man discarded in the area, and so would ask anyone in the area who finds anything suspicious to contact police.

"There were also a number of people in the area at the time and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1639 20/12/22."

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.