Shane's triathlon challenge for NI Hospice

A NORTH Belfast man has raised £695 for the Northern Ireland Hospice after completing a triathlon challenge in San Francisco.

Keen triathlete Shane McKeegan took part in the 'Escape from Alcatraz' triathlon in San Francisco on June 5.

The race features a 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the shore, an 18-mile bike ride and an eight-mile run through San Francisco.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Shane said: "I have been in to triathlon for years and was glad to get back at it after Covid.

"The 'Escape from Alcatraz' triathlon in San Francisco was an experience I will never forget.

"I was delighted with the amount raised for the Northern Ireland Hospice who are a great charity.

"I would like to thank everyone who sponsored me, including friends and family, the League Bar, Michelle and the team at Yellow Fin Restaurant on the Antrim Road."