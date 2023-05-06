Shankill Community's touching tribute to Stella-Lily (5)

NEVER FORGOTTEN: Stella-Lily's mother Colette McCorkindale beside the plaque in memory of her daughter

The Shankill community have paid a heartfelt tribute to Stella-Lily McCorkindale.

Five-year-old Stella-Lily was treated in the intensive care unit of the RVH with a reported Strep A infection before sadly passing away in December.

A beautiful Memorial Garden has been officially opened in her memory, located near Wilton Gardens.

Stella-Lily spent many happy hours in the community garden while attending Small Wonders Childcare.

Stella-Lily’s mum Colette said coming to the garden was the highlight of Stella-Lily’s week.

“She loved Daycare and going to school, and she loved it here in the garden. She was always out playing with friends.”

The touching tribute to Stella-Lily was officially opened in the ACT Community Garden with friends and family attending the special day.

Barbara Sinfield, Stuart Findley and Stella-Lily's mum Colette McCorkindale

The vibrant garden is filled with colourful, bright plants and flowers and inside the garden shed are rainbows and unicorns which were Stella-Lily’s favourite. A stunning plaque of Stella-Lily has been placed in the garden in her memory.

“Stella-Lily always made everybody feel really welcome,” said Barbara Sinfield of Small Wonders.

“She would never have left somebody else. If she saw somebody sitting in after-schools on their own, she would have gone over and talked and played with them.”

Stuart Findley, a community volunteer at the ACT Community Garden, created the memorial garden. Stuart teaches the children at Small Wonders all about growing their own food, tasting different flavours and also teaches the children how to cook.