Calls for safety first outside St Clare's Primary School

A FALLS councillor has called on the Department for Infrastructure to put safety first after road safety concerns have arisen outside a Springfield Road primary school.

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan has called for additional signage to highlight the one-way system in operation on Cupar Street, outside St Clare’s Primary School.

“Concerns have been raised by parents, local residents and St Clare’s Primary School about the traffic jams outside the school, particularly in the mornings," said Councillor Canavan, who met with school principal Cathal O’Doherty about these concerns.

“Parents and carers drop-off and pick children up in a busy street and school staff have to stand on the road and direct traffic in an effort to keep the children safe.”

The councillor said that while the street is meant to be a one-way system during peak times, that drivers continue to turn into Cupar Street from the Springfield Road “putting children at risk and adding to congestion in the street".

“I have requested more one-way system signs to be erected by the Department for Infrastructure to deter drivers during peak times.

“We are also planning to have a road safety campaign in the new school term to highlight the dangers faced by pupils attending the school from cars which double park or drivers that do not follow the one-way signs.

“All of us must do all in our power to put children’s safety first and avoid traffic jams and I urge motorists to take the pressure off parents and staff and follow the one-way system.”