New faces as Sinn Féin in North Belfast select council candidates

ELECTION TEAM: The Sinn Féin candidates that have been selected for North Belfast and Antrim and Newtownabbey elections next May

SINN Féin have selected ten candidates to contest the upcoming council elections in North Belfast for Belfast City Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

At a packed selection convention in the area, party members selected sitting councillors Ryan Murphy, JJ Magee, Nichola Bradley, Conor Maskey, Taylor McGrann, Michael Goodman and Rosie Kinnear to seek re-election.

Joining them as Sinn Féin’s new candidates in North Belfast will be Tomás O’Neill (Oldpark), Bronagh Anglin (Castle) and Eamonn McLaughlin (Glengormley).

Speaking after the selection convention, Tomás O’Neill said: “We are very proud and extremely honoured to have been selected by party members tonight to go forward for Ard Comhairle ratification to contest the next council election in North Belfast.

“We have a strong party organisation in the area, which stretches right across the constituency, bringing a great blend of youth and experience.



“This Sinn Féin council team has delivered for the people North Belfast, and we will be going to the people with that record of delivery and working to deliver ten seats for Sinn Féin in the area.



“We have worked hard on the ground, in conjunction with our fantastic community leaders, and we are proud to be part of a team that strives to increase investment, create more jobs and make North Belfast an even better place to live.

“Sinn Féin wants to build a better future for the people here and for people in all our communities right across Belfast, and we will work constructively and positively with other parties in Belfast City Council and Antrim/Newtownabbey council to achieve that.



“Our First Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill, has also been working very hard, as we face into a tough winter, to get an Executive formed and work together with the other parties to deal with the cost of living crisis, work to fix the health system, build homes and create good quality jobs.



“That is what people want and that is what people deserve.



“Sinn Féin will continue to deliver and stand up for the citizens of North Belfast."