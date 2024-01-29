Soccer: Cliftonville hoping for late transfer business

JIM MAGILTON is hoping that Cliftonville can add another player or two before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday evening.

Speaking after Friday evening’s 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers, the Reds manager admits he is still looking to bring more quality into the club if the opportunity arises and has hinted that there are one or two deals that could be done in the coming days.

“We’re still looking to do some business,” he confirmed.

“We’re still looking to bring quality into the football club if we get the opportunity. There’s one or two things in the fire and it’s a case of wait and see if we can get them over the line.”

Magilton has already added Ben Wylie and Shea Gordon during the window and importantly, extended their existing loan deal for goalkeeper David Odumosu who came in for praise for his contribution to Friday evening’s win at Carrick.

“Our ’keeper was really good,” Magilton added.

“He spilled one or two but on a night like this, it is difficult. The wind was swirling.

“To a man we set out to try and play. We try and create as many chances as we can, and we’ve got to give the opposition credit. They set up and were really dogged, threw bodies on the line and defended for their life. We were aggressive right until the end, and it was really pleasing.”

Although Magilton is on the lookout for fresh talent, he introduced 16-year-old Ryan Corrigan late in Friday’s win and is adamant he had no hesitations in doing so, despite January signing Ben Wylie also being an option to come off the bench.

“I’d no hesitation whatsoever, none,” he insisted.

“We could have went with Ben and he could have gave us something, but I just felt that Ryan would give us something and he did, and I’m chuffed with him.

“We know all about him and he’s been great, and he’s fitted into the group. This group do brilliant with that.

“Ben Wylie and Shea Gordon have blended in immediately because they are a good group and good lads that want to do well, and they’ve shown that.”