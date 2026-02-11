CLIFTONVILLE returned to winning ways in the league with a hard fought 3-1 win over fellow top-six challengers Bangor at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

The hosts led through a Joe Gormley strike before the break before Stephen Fallon’s shot ricocheted and went in off Conor Pepper.

Micheál Glynn restored his side's lead 60 seconds later and substitute Brian Healy finished off the evening's scoring, with Harry Lynch seeing his penalty saved before the conclusion as Cliftonville secured their first league win since mid-December, a victory boss Jim Magilton felt was a long time coming.

“It is a long overdue win,” admitted Magilton.

“There were elements of our play that were excellent. There were also elements of our play that wasn’t so good.

“It was kind of a boxing match and a basketball match at times as well, because it went back and forth and was who's going to score the most.

“We gave up a few chances, which wasn’t great, but I always thought we carried a threat and obviously delighted with three points."

Magilton made five changes from Saturday's dramatic Irish Cup win against Glenavon. Suspension ruled out Harry Wilson and Sean Robertson, whilst Ryan Curran, Brian Healy and Josh Kelly dropped to the bench.

There were debuts for Kyle McClelland and deadline day signing Adam Carroll, and Joseph Toole, Rory Hale and Joe Gormley were also handed starts.

Cliftonville forced the first chance of the game when Rory Hale clipped in a free kick that debutant Kyle McClelland met, and the ball was scrambled to safety.

The visitors then somehow failed to take full advantage of an underhit McClelland pass back to goalkeeper Lewis Ridd, Ben Arthurs latched smartly on to the loose ball and rounded Ridd but his near post angled attempt was cleared off the line by the despairing dive of Jonny Addis at the near post.

Bangor continued to threaten and Lestyn Hughes volleyed over and Seasiders captain Lewis Harrison flashed a shot high and wide of the far post.

On the half hour mark, the Reds came close when McClelland floated a high ball into the box and Joe Gormley’s looping header was tipped over by Gareth Deane.

The resulting corner from Rory Hale was partially cleared and Hale linked up with Liam McStravick whose cross was flicked on by the boot of Addis. New boy Carroll thought he had got off the mark, but a push on Deane prompted referee Niall Devlin to rule the goal out.

A Harry Lynch cross was nodded wide at the back post by Arthurs and the big striker wasn’t far away when Reece Neale provided a pinpoint cross from the left which he headed inches past the post.

The deadlock was broken in the 42nd minute and it was Cliftonville who scored it against the run of play.

Conor Pepper’s low cross from the right found Joe Gormley and he fired a low shot past Deane and into the corner to ensure his side held a 1-0 lead at the break.

Cliftonville almost extended their lead after the break when Micheál Glynn’s low ball was parried by Deane and Adam Carroll’s headed follow-up was deflected behind for a corner.

But it was Bangor who would draw level approaching the hour mark. A high cross from the left was nodded down by Ben Arthurs and on-loan Coleraine midfielder Stephen Fallon’s shot ricocheted off Jonny Addis’ foot and deflected in off Conor Pepper to make it 1-1.

Parity was only short-lived though as Cliftonville retook the lead within 60 seconds. Jonny Addis's astute pass picked out Rory Hale and his clipped ball was headed down by goalscorer Gormley for Micheál Glynn to blast high into the net at the near post and restore his side's lead.

The home side went close to doubling the lead again when Glynn burst down the left channel and picked out Gormley who slipped in Carroll. But his low attempt was parried by Deane.

Bangor almost hit back for the second time with twenty minutes remaining when Neale’s superb cross was met by the head of Arthurs with Ridd springing low to turn the ball past the post for a corner.

Substitute Callum McCay’s subsequent high cross appeared to be dipping under the bar but for Deane to push it out from underneath the bar.

The hosts eventually claimed much-needed breathing space when Brian Healy netted his first league goal.

The former Welders striker ran on to a through ball from McCay and rifled confidently past Deane to make it 3-1.

There was a scare in the 84th minute when referee Niall Devlin pointed to the spot after Micheál Glynn wrestled Harry Lynch to the ground.

But Ridd saved Lynch's spot kick – his second penalty save in as many matches.

Former Cliftonville youth product Michael Morgan missed a gilt-edged chance to reduce the deficit for Bangor late-on, though it mattered little as the Reds secured their first league win in almost two months.

CLIFTONVILLE: Ridd, Leppard, Addis, McClelland (McCay 71’), Toole, Pepper (J Kelly 64’), Hale, Glynn, McStravick (Sheridan 64’), Carroll (Curran 80’), Gormley (Healy 64’).

BANGOR: Deane, Neale, Haughey (Morgan 78’), Harrison (Mulvenna 64’), Hassin, Arthurs, Cushnie, Fallon (Garrett 64’), Lynch, McGuinness, Hughes (Mitchell 51’).

REFEREE: Niall Devlin