SOCCER: Ireland and Senegal settle for a draw in tight Aviva clash

KASEY McAteer scored a debut International goal for Ireland as boys in green drew their first ever meeting with Senegal on Friday evening in Dublin.



Heimir Hallgrímsson's side faced a star-studded Senegal, who were welcomed to Dublin for the first of two friendly games during the summer international break.



Ireland showed a defensive stronghold early on, after battling their way through the early Senegalese dominance with Krepin Diatta's corner flicked off the bemused Dara O'Shea's shoulder and inches wide as the hosts blew a sigh of relief.





STARTING XI | Ireland v Senegal



First starts in a green shirt for @LCFC winger Kasey McAteer and @IpswichTown midfielder Jack Taylor as Adam Idah starts up front 👏



kick-off at 7.45pm

On the 21st minute Ryan Manning's cross met the head of Nathan Collins who flicked the ball onto McAteer and despite Yehvann Diouf's wonderful save from the initial effort, the Leicester City forward made no mistake and netted his first Ireland goal from the rebound, breaking the stubborn West-African defence.



The home-side grew into the game and controlled the tempo for most of the first half without causing too much attacking threat but looking very much the part in the middle of the park as the half drew to a close with Ireland leading 1-0.



The second period started much more lively than the first as Will Smallbone forced another key save from Diouf in the away team's goal.



It was not long before the world's 19th ranked side flexed some of their muscle and forced Caoimhin Kelleher to be the busier of the two keepers in the second period. Brentford's new number one made some important stops with Boulaye Dia's low-driven effort being tipped wide to keep Ireland in front heading into the closing stages.



Tempers flared as the game drew to a close (INPHO)

The Corkman was then called upon again to tip Diatta's headed effort onto the cross-bar, before a goal-line clearance was required after Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Lamine Camara's deflected effort almost crept in.



Kelleher clean sheet hopes were dashed eight minutes from time, however, as Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr prodded home from close range after Everton star-man Illiman Ndiaye's effort was saved, but Sarr was on hand to dispose of the rebound despite a clear offside in the build-up.





Finishes 1-1 between Ireland and Senegal.



A good performance from Ireland but disappointing to concede a goal that was offside. Senegal player was clearly in Kelleher’s line of vision but I guess that’s the beauty of no VAR.



Kasey McAteer the clear MOTM. Onto Luxembourg. pic.twitter.com/7dJ62xv44M — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) June 6, 2025

The game made a little bit of history as Senegal became only the 12th nation to have played Ireland in a one-off fixture and the first African nation to have played in the Aviva stadium since it's opening in 2010.

Ireland now travel to Luxembourg on Tuesday for another friendly test to give Heimir Hallgrímsson some further time to prepare his squad before they embark on their 2026 World-Cup Qualifying campaign in September against Hungary in Group F.