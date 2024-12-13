Social housing approved for former UTV building on Ormeau Road

MAKING WAY FOR HOMES: Demolition of Havelock House on the Ormeau Road

A PLAN to build social housing on the site of UTV's former headquarters on the Ormeau Road has been approved by Belfast City Council.

And at the council’s monthly meeting of its Planning Committee on Tuesday night, elected representatives agreed an application from developer Genova North West Limited of Banbridge, in conjunction with Clanmil Housing Association for the erection of 104 residential units.

The development would comprise two detached blocks, ranging in height from five storeys along the Ormeau Road elevation, stepping down to three storeys to the rear.

Havelock House was demolished earlier this year. UTV was based at Havelock House on the Ormeau Road from 1959 until 2018 when it relocated to Belfast Harbour.

At the Planning Committee, 14 voted in favour of the application from Sinn Féin, the DUP, the SDLP and the UUP, while four voted against from the Alliance Party.

The application as listed involved 80 per cent “general social housing” and over-55s accommodation, but Sinn Féin successfully proposed the plan would involve 100 percent social housing after the applicant stated that anything less than 100 percent might result in the plan not being viable.

The council received a petition from the Donegall Pass Residents' Association objecting to the proposal with 462 signatories, as well as 49 other letters of objection. There were no objections from any of the statutory bodies.

Objectors also referred to the plans high density, its height and alleged dominance, stating it was an “inappropriate design”, with lack of amenity space and highlighted the privacy impact, loss of light, and overshadowing. They also referred to issues of security, anti-social issues, crime, nuisance, noise impact, pollution, and the impact from construction and demolition.

The plan was first revealed in November 2023 with Clanmil Housing describing it as a "landmark project which responds directly to the housing need for Belfast now and in the future".

The plan will cost around £25 million and the developers say they are hoping to start work early next year.