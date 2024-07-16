Lord Mayor cleans up damaged dual language street sign on Lisburn Road

THE Lord Mayor of Belfast has attempted to clean a dual language street sign after it was spray-painted in recent days.

The sign in Cranmore Gardens area was sprayed with red paint.

Lord Mayor's attempted clean-up

It’s the latest incident impacting the sign which has been vandalised twice in the space of three months.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray condemned the vandalism.

“Really disappointing that the dual language street signage at Cranmore Gardens was defaced over the past couple of days, in an attempt to remove the Irish street name.

“I’ve got most of it cleaned off, and I’ve asked council to attend to give it a good clean.”

Conradh na Gaelige said it was "unbelievable" that the Lord Mayor had to clean a defaced dual-language street sign following a second sectarian hate crime.