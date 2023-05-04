New city centre student accommodation nearing completion

A NEW student accommodation block in South Belfast is nearing completion ahead of its official opening in September.

Situated at the junction of Little Victoria Street and Bruce Street, the new accommodation block will offer 269 high-quality studio apartments alongside a state-of-the-art gym, games room and private dining and study areas.

This week, delegates from urban regeneration specialist Vita Group and developer MRP gathered to celebrate the official topping out of Vita Student’s latest residence, a significant milestone in the building’s construction.

With the structure complete by Design & Build Contractor, McAleer & Rushe, interior work can be carried out at pace to ensure that the impressive new purpose-built student accommodation will be ready to handover to Vita Student ahead of its official opening in September.

Max Bielby, Chief Operating Officer for Vita Student said: “We are delighted to be reaching the final stages of construction for this exciting new Vita Student residence in Belfast, the topping out marks a significant moment in the building’s construction and shows great progress to date.

"The new development will raise standards for student living within the city, and we are excited to see it come to fruition with MRP at the helm as we ready ourselves for new intake of students at the start of the academic year in September.”

Stephen Surphlis, Managing Director at MRP, said: “It’s a proud moment to bring our partners Vita Group together to celebrate this significant milestone in the construction, led by the experienced McAleer & Rushe team.

"Collectively, we are delivering a new standard of student living to Belfast which will meet the deficit of student homes in the city where they can live, learn and thrive.”