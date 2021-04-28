SOUTH BELFAST: Two arrests as £150,000 worth of drugs are recovered

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have recovered a quantity of class B drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £150,000 following the search of a vehicle and property in South Belfast on Tuesday 27 April.

Two men, aged 35 and 62, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class B controlled drugs and possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

The 35-year-old has been further arrested in connection with the seizure of class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £675,000 relating to a joint PSNI/Border Force operation earlier this year.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a number of false identity documents.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Kelly, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “The public can be assured of our ongoing commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs. We will continue to investigate those who profit from, and care nothing for, the misery that drugs bring to individuals, their families and communities.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on the non-emergency number 101.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man was cautioned on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service following the search of a property in Poleglass on Friday 23 April.

A PSNI Spokesperson said: "Officers from West Belfast Neighbourhood Team, along with Tactical Support Group (TSG), seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £700."