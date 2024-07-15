Springfield Road security alert declared a hoax

SECURITY ALERT: A controlled explosion was carried out on an object on the Springfield Road

A SECURITY alert which caused disruption on the Springfield Road on Sunday morning has been declared a hoax.

Police received a report shortly before 8am that a suspicious object had been discovered outside a property. Roads in the surrounding area were closed and a number of homes were evacuated.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which was declared a hoax. The object was taken away for further forensic examination.

Inspector Adams said: “We understand the disruption this incident caused, to road users and the public, and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 360 of 14/07/24."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.