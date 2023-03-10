Public invited to come along and view the new St Comgall's

ST COMGALL'S is to host a Community Open Day this Saturday to showcase the magnificent regeneration of the former primary school building.

Originally built in the 1800s, the Falls Community Council purchased the building in 2003 with the aid of Atlantic Philanthropies and had been lobbying since then to secure the money to rebuild it.

The Divis Street building has gone through a £7 million regeneration project and was completed in June last year. The project has restored the Grade B1 listed building to create a multi-use community facility.

Robert McClenaghan, from Falls Residents' Association, said the project has been 20 years in the making.

"We now have an immense building in our own community on the Falls," he said. "We are excited to open it up this Saturday to the community including past pupils and people who grew up and lived in this area.

Check out the new look St Comgall’s, following its £7.2 million restoration!



The listed building - a former school, off Divis St - has been repurposed for Falls Community Council with new offices, conference facilities, event spaces & a café.#InvestingInBelfast @niexecutive pic.twitter.com/CyUU6xa11E — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) February 1, 2023

"It is a fantastic building and we need to start utilising it.

"We will be providing people with a tour of the building. There will be some refreshments and a powerpoint presentation featuring old photos."

Fra McCann, also of Falls Residents' Association, said most people in West Belfast would have a connection to the building.

"The school has always played a part in people’s lives here," he added.

"The vast majority of people living in West Belfast originated from these communities.

"The building has its educational ethos but also in 1969 the building was at the centre of attacks that took place within this community. The bullet holes are still visible on the outside of the building.

"People have different memories of the building. It means a lot to people. We want people to come in and enjoy it.

"The Falls Community Council need to be congratulated for their vision for this building."

Steven Corr from Falls Community Council is looking forward to welcoming people to St Comgall's on Saturday.

"Most people in West Belfast would pass this building at least once a week," he added. "The Open Day is all about showing people what a regeneration project looks like.

"Everyone has a story to tell about St Colmgall’s. For Falls Community Council, we have moved our entire operations here and there are a few businesses moved in.

"We are looking forward to bringing all the memories back for people come Saturday."