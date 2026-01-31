A REGENERATION project 20 years in the making, the new St Comgall's opened its doors to a waiting public in 2022.

A former primary school, the B-Listed building has been transformed into a stunning setting for social, business, commercial and community purposes, thanks to the Falls Community Council and with support from the Executive Office and Belfast City Council.

Home to the compelling, moving and informative 'The Falls: Where The Troubles Began' exhibition, St Comgall's is also a multi-purpose event and workspace, available for functions, conferences, exhibitions, concerts and weddings.

Last year, event highlights included the Kurdish New Year, St Patrick's Day Céilí, Christy Moore in concert and Brassneck's Christmas pantomime.

FULL HOUSE: Christy Moore performed in St Comgall's last August

The atrium at St Comgall’s – Cearnóg an Lonnain (Loney Square) – is the biggest space in the complex. The central courtyard, with its glass pyramid roof, has been beautifully restored and adds a unique and visually striking feature to the venue, providing an atmospheric setting for events.

In a theatre room configuration, the atrium can hold 430 delegates. In a cabaret set-up it can host 102 people, or 240 in a banquet setting. Exhibitions can also take place within the space to comfortably fit 15 stands.

Halla Naomh Breandáin at the front of the building is named after St Brendan's school in Milford Street which was situated at the back of St Comgall's. Upstairs, there is another exhibition room as well as office space. St Comgall's also has a full kitchen and fully-licensed bar.

A new cafe is set to open in March.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, FCC Director Gerry McConville explained more about the importance of St Comgall's as an event space for the community.

"We have several spaces in here that we use for events," he explained. "We want the whole building to be a showcase of the Falls area. There are seven corridors named after streets which no longer exist.

TEAM: Falls Community Council and St Comgall's staff

"When we took the building on, we had to build it up as a commercial centre. The overheads are high. We also have a social responsibility to the district. We also host a lot of free events for the public.

"We are more than an event space. We want St Comgall's to symbolise everything that is good about West Belfast.

"We can provide a comfortable space, a friendly atmosphere and we have amazing staff. Last Friday night, we had Bagatelle here. It was fantastic!

"We are set to open a cafe in March which we are really looking forward to.

"St Comgall's is a place for all. Everyone is welcome here. We've held loads of multicultural events because we want minority communities to come in here and feel that they're welcome here as well.

"We want as many people as possible to come in through the doors. We have to aspire all the time to keep moving forward.



"Also, for anyone who attended the school, come in and see us and we would be delighted to show you around."

To find out more about events at St Comgall's or to enquire about its use for your event, visit www.stcomgalls.org or call 028 9020 2033.

You can also keep up-to-date with everything at St Comgalls on their Facebook page here.

St Comgall's – Ionad Eileen Howell

Divis Street

Belfast

BT12 4AQ