St Comgall's to host first céilí in over 50 years as part of St Paddy's celebrations

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Chrissie McCauley, Marie Maguire, Caoimhe O'Neill, Robert McClenaghan, Joe Austin, Seamus Finucane and Fra Stone look forward to next week

ST COMGALL'S is to host its first céilí in over 50 years to celebrate St Patrick's Day next week.

The Divis Street facility has gone through a £7 million regeneration project and was completed in June last year.

Formerly St Comgall's Primary School the project has restored the Grade B1 listed building to create a multi-use community facility, on behalf of Falls Community Council.

With the building's vision to provide numerous economic, educational, social and cultural benefits for the area, the St Patrick's Céilí has been organised by Falls Residents' Association and Falls Community Council.

Steven Corr from Falls Community Council said: "The céilí will be held in what was the old school’s assembly hall. The céilí is coming back with a bang next Wednesday.

"It is a free event and open to everyone on the night.

"We will be working closely with Falls Residents' Association to do several events throughout the year.

"We have a conference, wedding and entertainment license and hope this is the first of many events to come in the calendar."

Robert McClenaghan, from Falls Residents' Association, added: "It is the perfect event for us to have after the open day. It will be the first time in 50 years there will be a céilí in this building."

The Céilí will take place next Wednesday night (March 15) from 7-10pm, featuring The Blackstaff Céilí Band and Folk Group.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.