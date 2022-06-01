St George’s Market schools careers event today

CAREERS EVENT: Rose Mary Stalker (Founder of 4C UR Future) and Councillor Ryan Murphy (Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee) at St George’s Market

A PILOT careers inspiration event for over 700 Year 9 pupils is taking place at St George’s Market today, supported by Belfast City Council.

'4C UR Future Live' on Wednesday will be a fun, action-packed day of interactive skills games and work-based challenges giving students an insight into the future world of work and their own strengths and talents.

Designed and delivered by local social enterprise, 4C UR Future, the company works with employers from the key sectors, with the aim of empowering young people to make more informed education and career choices.

4C UR Future Managing Director, Rachel Doherty, said: “With the support of Belfast City Council, we’re delighted to be holding a pilot 4C UR Future Live event at St. George’s Market in June.

"Over 50 employers are involved in 4C UR Future Live 2022 and we’re mobilising almost 300 ‘Career Heroes’ from our volunteer community to deliver and facilitate the live events across the province. We welcome more local employers to reach out and get involved in these game-changing events.

“The world of work is changing rapidly with new jobs, and even entirely new sectors, emerging. This has resulted in a complex careers landscape that can make choosing GCSE subjects, further education pathways, and future career options overwhelming, confusing, and stressful for our young people.

“Through 4C UR Future Live events and our first-generation Careers Portal, which is launching in September, we aim to inform young people of the wide range of opportunities available to them, help them navigate the complex careers landscape, and inspire them to achieve their ambitions and become the best version of themselves.”

Councillor Ryan Murphy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “We’re really looking forward to 4C UR Future Live at St George’s Market on June 1.

"We are committed to supporting each young person across Belfast to fulfil their potential as outlined in the Belfast Agenda. This event is one of the many ways we support young people on their pathway towards employment.

“We currently support young people through a wide range of programmes including our Youth Support Programme which helps young people who need help most, and our GCSE Maths and English Support Programme that helps young people get their grade C in both subjects therefore opening up as many opportunities as possible after leaving school and post compulsory education.”