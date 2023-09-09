St John's Church to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

ST John's church on the Falls Road will host a short ecumenical service on Sunday at 7pm to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Parish Priest Father Martin Magill is extending an open invitation to everyone to come and spend some time in prayer and quiet reflection as they remember together all those who have died by suicide.

"If you have been affected by suicide in any way, know that you are most welcome," he said.

"Please feel free to bring along a framed photo of a loved one lost to suicide to

place on the table in front of the altar."