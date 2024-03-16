St John the Baptist Primary School open new sensory facilities

NEW SENSORY FACILITIES: Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy with staff from St John the Baptist PS and Phil Anderson from Learning Space

ST John the Baptist Primary School have officially opened new Sensory and Calming Spaces at the Finaghy Road North school.

The facilities were opened with the help of Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy.

Principal Chris Donnelly said the new facilities will be a great for the Special Education Needs (SEN) children at the school.

"We currently have three units in the school and will be opening a fourth in September as we believe in the vision of an inclusive learning environment," he said.

"These four units are in addition to the fourteen mainstream P1-P7 classes in the school.

"Our first two units opened in September 2022 and the third in September 2023.

"Our staff are hard working and dedicated to meeting the needs of all our pupils. We worked in conjunction with Middletown Centre for Autism for a year from December 2022 until December 2023, an intensive intervention that helped equip our staff with the skills and experiences required in this learning environment.

"The Calm and Sensory Spaces being officially opened by the Mayor will further enhance the quality of provision in place for our children, something that we are particularly delighted about."