St Kieran's Primary School trim trail gets the thumbs up from pupils

FUN TIMES: St Kieran's PS pupils at the new trim trail this week

STAFF and pupils at Kieran's Primary School in Poleglass have welcomed the completion of a new outdoor play area.

The trim trail, similar to an obstacle course was installed thanks to funding of £9,999 from the National Lottery Community Funding.

Principal Philip Fusco said: "We applied for it two years ago and are delighted it has been installed.

"It will enhance our playground opportunities and fitness levels for the children.

"Playing outdoors is vitally important for children. Daily exercise and playing outside is important for growing young bodies and minds.

"Outdoor, active play is vital to the health and well-being of children and the trim trail will provide an energetic break for children during the school day and in the evening.

"We want to provide the opportunity for the children in the local community to move around, learn new things, reduce anxiety, improve focus, enhance attention spans and work on physical, social, emotional and sensory development.

"It is not the easiest trail to go across. There is a lot of balance challenges and stuff and it will really enhance their skills.

"I want to say a big thank you to the National Lottery for the funding."