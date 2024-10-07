St Kieran's PS choir collaborate with Ulster Orchestra

PUPILS from St Kieran's Primary School in Poleglass had a memorable night as part of a celebratory concert to mark 100 years of BBC NI.

The children from the school's choir performed street songs from the 1970s and were cheered on by an audience of 2,000 people. The concert will be televised next month.

Principal Philip Fusco said it was a truly memorable evening for all involved.

"Backed by the Ulster Orchestra, the children took to the stage and performed a range of old street songs, dances and actions that wowed everyone in attendance," he said. "The children were truly outstanding and a credit to the school.

"I have to thank everyone who assisted the children in preparation for this event, particular thanks has to go to Miss McKeagney who worked closely with the BBC to give the children a once-in-a-life-time opportunity and who choreographed the entire performance with her usual enthusiasm and professionalism."