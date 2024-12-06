St Mary's pupils first in North to sign anti-violence against women pledge

A WEST Belfast school has become the first in the North to pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

Twenty-five students from the Social Justice Advocacy Group at St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School have taken part in the Listen, Learn, Lead programme delivered by Tahnee McCorry from White Ribbon NI.

White Ribbon is a global movement to end male violence against women and girls. It was formed in 1991 by a group of male students in Canada in response to the brutal massacre of 14 female students. Its goal – which is the same today – was to send out the message that violence against women in all its forms is unacceptable.

At the end of the session, the boys were invited to sign a pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

Since 2020, 24 women have been violently killed in the North.

Principal Brendan McComb praised the boys for their enthusiasm over such an important subject.

"This was about showcasing to the boys the importance of standing up for women and young girls," he said. "With the spike in violence against women and young girls this year and as the only all boys grammar school in West Belfast, it is important that we take a lead.

"The boys from the Social Justice Advocacy Group are already leaders in their own right within the school but they will become leaders outside of school too.

"Signing the pledge is a very personal thing and very significant for them. We all have a role to play, especially young men."

Year 13 student Callum Sturgeon signs his pledge

Year 13 student Callum Sturgeon, added: "I was inspired to attend the session with White Ribbon because of my mummy. She is part of Falls Women's Centre and is training to be a counsellor.

"Violence against women is an issue across the North. The stats are shocking.

"I am very proud to sign the pledge as it is something I fully support."