PUPILS and staff from St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School on the Glen Road braved the chilly conditions to take part in a sleep-out to raise awareness about homelessness.

The event, during Homelessness Awareness Week, aimed to highlight the challenges faced by those without shelter and to raise vital funds for The People’s Kitchen.

Paul McCusker from The People’s Kitchen shared powerful stories about the realities of homelessness and the impact of community support. During the cold evening The Pizza Place in Lenadoon donated hot food and Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar also provided fresh sandwiches for those taking part.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly to The People’s Kitchen to help those most in need.