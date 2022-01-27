WATCH: St Mary's University College delighted to support Blackboard Awards

RECOGNISING OUR TEACHERS: Conor McParland from Belfast Media with Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary's University College

AS we gear up to recognise our teaching heroes at the tenth annual Blackboard Awards, we are pleased to have West Belfast education institution St Mary’s University College back as an event sponsor.

Based on the Falls Road, the origins of the college can be traced back to 1900 when the Dominican Sisters opened St Mary’s Training College on the present campus with an enrolment of 100 female students.

After an amalgamation with St Joseph’s Training College, the new college, called St Mary’s University College, came formally into existence in September 1985.

Today, St Mary’s purpose is to make a distinctive contribution of service and excellence, in the Catholic tradition, to higher education in the North.

Peter Finn is Principal at St Mary’s University College and he is delighted to be involved in the Blackboard Awards.

“The main business of St Mary’s University College is the education of teachers, should it be pre-service level or those who come in to do in-service courses,” he explained.

“When I became aware of the Blackboard Awards, I was conscious that this is about celebrating and commending teachers and letting the world know the kind of work that they do.

“We are very happy to be involved in the awards”

This year’s awards theme will shine a spotlight on teachers who have shone as beacons of hope in our classrooms during the Covid storm.

Over almost two years now, our tireless teaching staff have toiled on the educational frontlines to ensure no child or student is left behind due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Speaking about the impact of the pandemic, Peter says teachers went “above and beyond” during tough times.

“The whole pandemic has turned things upside down. Like so many other education providers, we had to go online and we learned how to do things differently,” he continued. “I strongly believe online learning is supportive of, but not a replacement of face-to-face teaching.

“Good quality education, no matter what level needs to have that social connection between people.

“They were difficult times but we have come back to face-to-face learning albeit with some mitigations to ensure this campus is safe. Thankfully, we have had no major outbreaks here and it is back to as near normal as it could possibly be.

“We consulted widely with the students who pay the fees to be here. The great majority of students wanted to come back for that social interaction, the clubs and societies and sport as well as the teaching of course.

“I am very strongly of the view that every teacher went above and beyond during the pandemic.

“I think society does not value teachers sufficiently and understand the very complex role a teacher undertakes in new circumstances. We don’t pay them enough and don’t commend them enough.

“In terms of the awards, I say let’s raise the roof and shout about it when praising those in the teaching profession.

“The Blackboard Awards is always a very enjoyable night and I have no doubt it will be the same once again.

“I commend Belfast Media and Aisling Events for the event for recognising and celebrating the teaching profession across all school types in the North of Ireland.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic forced the 2021 Blackboard Awards online, we are delighted that an in-person event will return to the Europa Hotel on Saturday, March 5.

You can nominate your Teaching Beacon of Hope at the Tenth Annual Blackboard Awards here.

The Blackboard Awards welcome nominations for teaching assistants, teachers, principals and support staff at our schools. In this uncertain time, all deserve our praise.