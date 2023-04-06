WATCH: Residents at Kilwee Care Home take the Tik-Tok world by storm

RESIDENTS are at the heart of Kilwee Care Home in Dunmurry.

Caring for 52 residents over three floors, including four new rooms for patients with dementia, as well as general nursing, staff members at Kilwee go above and beyond to provide a warm and jovial home for residents.

The staff members ensure every resident feels special in a home from home atmosphere.

“Our home is full of life. The residents here make every day better,” said Shannon Donnan, Activities Therapist at Kilwee Care Home.

Last year, Shannon joined the activities therapist team and works alongside Ciara Walsh who has spent the past five years planning the activities and events which take place within the home.

Shannon Donnan, manager Deborah Campbell and Ciara Walsh

Activities and facilities are in abundance at Kilwee, including bingo, arts and crafts, music, games, hair and manicures and much more.

This week saw Little Saints After School Club join residents for an afternoon of Easter themed arts and crafts.

Ciara and Shannon ensure every occasion is celebrated, hosting birthday parties for residents, organising festivities for St Patrick’s Day, Mother's Day and Easter and hearing-wise advice from residents on International Women’s Day.

“We’re a family here,” said Ciara Walsh.

“We have the Rosary every Friday. We have the music in the afternoon, and we have all different musicians and do our own too.”

Shannon continues: “St Kieran’s school come in once a month as part of its intergenerational project. The residents love the kids coming in.”

Kilwee Care Home is a highly respected care provider in the heart of the Colin community, delivering the highest possible standards of clinical care to residents.

Recently, the residents at Kilwee have been taking the Tik-Tok world by storm, creating fun-filled videos together and sharing their talents.

Shannon, Ciara and Lady Francis

The latest video was a recreation of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ music video. Many of the residents got involved singing, dancing and spreading the joy.

The residents also shared their impeccable dance moves in another video to ‘Cheap Thrill’s’ by Sia, and had lots of fun and laughter.