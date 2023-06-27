Best of the West winner Steve's business is booming – and he needs more staff

A WEST Belfast entrepreneur's business is thriving – thanks to his unique business based at the Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road.

Steve Geary was rewarded for his efforts, by scooping the 'Best Entrepreneur' at the 2023 Best of the West Awards.

Steve operates two businesses from the building – Forme Studio, focusing on graphic and web design, and Payaz, which enables churches and charities to increase donations with credit card and contactless payment technology.

With over 20 years working within the advertising, design and print industry, he is experienced in working with both small and large businesses producing a wide range of materials ranging from small print runs to multi-national advertising campaigns.

"I worked in graphic design before deciding to go out on my own and set up my own business," explained Steve. "I had planned to do it for years and eventually I did.

"The Innovation Factory is a great set up and has allowed me to grow the business. I have taken over the entirety of the business having bought out my business partner and I am looking to employ more staff.

"This place is a great place to come and work in. It is full of like-minded people and everyone gets along so well. The support is incredible.

"I would advise anyone to just go for it and set up your own business."

As for his contactless giving stations, the business idea has really taken off in the past number of years.

Innovation Factory

"It was sort of a gap in the market that I spotted, especially for churches and charity shops after Covid. I designed a plan and presented it to VISA and it turned into a business for real.

"It has really taken off ever since. I have some really big clients on board now, with both my graphic design and the contactless giving stations."

Now officially recognised as the Best of the West, Steve said he was delighted to win the award.

"It is fantastic to get that recognition," he said. "It was a bit of a shock to be honest to be shortlisted and win the award. I couldn’t be more chuffed."

As for the future, expansion of the business is firmly in his sight.

"I want to expand the business, including into Europe. I need more staff, I am very overstretched now as it is. It is difficult to balance the graphic design side of the business with the contactless devices. They are both very different in their own ways."

To find out more about Payaz, visit the website here.