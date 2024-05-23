Arrests and stolen football equipment returned to club after Falls Park theft

STOLEN: The equipment was stolen from a container in Falls Park on Tuesday

STOLEN football equipment has been returned to a West Belfast club after the PSNI tracked down the alleged thieves.

Belfast Celtic Young Men and Ladies Football Club reported the equipment had been stolen from a container in Falls Park on Tuesday. The PSNI said they also received information relating to a van that was suspected of being involved in the theft.

Around one hour later, officers from the PSNI’s auto crime team stopped the suspect van on the Colinglen Road.

A search of the van resulted in various items, suspected of being used in theft, being recovered along with two knives.

Two males, who were present in the vehicle were arrested for numerous offences including theft, criminal damage, possession of a blade and going equipped for theft.

The stolen equipment was recovered and returned to the club.