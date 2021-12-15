Stormont urged to call 'hardship emergency'

Protesters at Stormont on Tuesday when they called on the Executive to declare a 'hardship emergency'

PROTESTORS called on the government to address rising energy prices and benefits cuts during a protest at Stormont on Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstration saw anti-poverty campaigners, trade unionists, community activists and political reps call on the Stormont Executive to protect people from a "cost of living crisis" and the £20-per-week cut to Universal Credit.

Organised by People Before Profit, the Winter of Hardship protest coincided with the Assembly's final sitting day before the Christmas recess.

Protesters insisted that Executive should take "immediate action" to protect people from hardship before the winter break.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll called on the Stormont Executive to declare a "hardship emergency".

“The situation facing many working class people this winter is grim, with fuel poverty and hardship hitting communities like never before. Too many people will be forced to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families," the People Before Profit rep said.

"As an MLA that represents a constituency that includes some of the most deprived areas across our city, I deal with hardship cases day and daily and believe urgent government action is needed to provide an expansion of payments for those struggling."

He continued: "During the pandemic the wealth of the rich has increased while working class communities have faced more poverty and hardship. The Executive should immediately put in place protections for the growing numbers of people who are being hammered by spiralling energy costs, the cut to Universal Credit, below inflation real term pay cuts and other rising costs.

“If the Executive hasn't put emergency protections in place for people facing extreme hardship MLAs shouldn't be breaking for a winter recess. We are committed to a coordinated and sustained campaign across the North for a fundamental reordering of government priorities."