Striking workers hold protest at Stormont

TOGETHER: Up to 500 workers protested at Stormont on Thursday

HUNDREDS of striking public sector workers have held a protest at Stormont to call for a much-needed pay increase.

Unite members across all eleven councils, the Housing Executive and Education Authority, gathered at Parliament Buildings on Thursday to call for urgent action from politicians over their "failure" and deliver on workers' wages.

The workers are now in their fifth day of strike action after overwhelmingly rejected a 1.75 per cent pay offer, which is a real terms pay cut in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

Unite members gathered at the steps of Stormont

Addressing the Stormont rally, Unite Regional Secretary Jackie Pollock, hit out following attempts to blame striking workers for this week's disruption to public services.

“Over the past days, our members have been vilified by their employers," he said. "This is a blatant attempt to avoid any discussion of how workers’ incomes are falling ever further behind living costs.

“The responsibility for this strike lies squarely at the feet of the employers and politicians who have done nothing to address our members’ legitimate pay expectations. They knew that our members rejected the pay offer made months ago but have done nothing at all in that time to avert a strike.

“The cynical attempt to undermine the right of workers to take strike action has clearly fallen flat. The public overwhelmingly support those standing on the picketlines.”

Speaking on behalf of council workers, Unite rep Bridie McCreesh, said: "Over the last two years, throughout the lockdowns and pandemic, our members have kept vital public services going. At one stage public sector workers were being clapped by the politicians but the echo of those claps have long gone. Council workers are determined to win a fair pay increase: 1.75 per cent is nothing less than an insult.

Education Authority rep, Thomas McMichael, added: “Our members have a vocation to support and protect children – but we have been attacked for asking for a fair wage.

“Workers who are forced to choose between heating and eating are not to blame for this situation. The blame lies squarely with the employers and politicians who have sat on their hands when they should have negotiated a settlement to this dispute.”

Lead Unite Housing Executive rep Barry Boyle challenged Stormont to move swiftly and intervene.

“Stormont will close its doors tomorrow but shamefully the politicians leave behind an unresolved industrial dispute," he said. "They may think that they will wait us out but workers have no option – we simply can’t live with 1.75 per cent as prices across the board rise in the double digits. Unite members in the Housing Executive will continue this strike until we secure pay justice.”

Speaking from yesterday's protest, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll commended the workers for their fight against a "paltry" pay offer.

“From their picket lines to the very steps of Stormont, they have shown the political establishment that they can no longer pay lip-service to their demand for a much-needed pay rise," he said.