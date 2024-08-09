Pump It Up! Atown's Ainle helped develop Palestinian gym in West Bank

A WEST Belfast man says people must continue to support the besieged people of Palestine.

'Palestine: A personal perspective' by fitness coach and Gaeilgeoir Ainle Ó Ciarealláin was held in St Paul’s GAC as part of the Lenadoon Féile.

The event was hosted by Lenadoon Cultural Group and chaired by founding member, Glen Phillips.

Ainle spoke about growing up in Andersonstown, going to the bunscoil and Meánscoil (now Coláiste Feirste) and playing hurling for Naomh Pól.

He was encouraged to read political and historical books by his activist parents Gearóid Ó Cairealláin and Aoife Ní Riain and as a young man became aware of the ongoing struggle in Palestine. As he got older he joined support groups in Ireland.

In 2018, he went to the West Bank and whilst in Aida refugee camp he met activists involved in a gym in Lajee. Drawing on the experience of running his own gym in Cork, Ainle worked with locals to enhance the local facility - and raised funds for improvements and new equipment in Ireland.

The area around the gym is constantly attacked by Israeli occupation forces but despite this it continues to function.

Ainle, who was back in Lajee recently, described how the genocide in Gaza is impacting on the daily lives of many in the West Bank.

After a short break Glen opened the session up to a Q&A and a number of those in attendance asked about life in the camps and also how Ainle saw the future for the Palestinian people given the horrific attacks.

He said he was very much aware of the ongoing suffering but is heartened to see how resilient the people are. Many of us go to rallies and support the BDS campaign but it is important we continue to put pressure on on the Israeli state and their sponsors, he said.

Ainle and his friend, Stephen Loughran, recently cycled from Belfast to many towns throughout the country raising money and awareness for the gym.