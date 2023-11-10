Suspected gas leak: Incident is now over

THREE fire appliances attended a suspected gas leak at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre this morning.

The Fire Service say the incident is now over with gas monitors confirming levels as normal. Users and staff had been evacuated for a period of time and no other business was affected in the immediate area.

Two appliances from Springfield Fire Station and one appliance from Whitla Fire Station attended the incident around nine o'clock this morning.

"Firefighters secured the area and used gas monitors to confirm levels were normal. The incident was dealt with by 10.25am," a spokesperson for the Fire Service said.