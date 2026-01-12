BETWEEN 20 December 2025 and 2 January 2026 police received 1,407 domestic abuse calls – an increase on the 1,290 calls recorded during the same period in 2024-2025 – according to figures released today.

The figures show that demand for police support was consistently high across the two-week period, with call volumes exceeding those recorded across most days in the equivalent periods during 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

New Year’s Day (1 January) recorded the highest number of domestic abuse calls (116). This was followed closely by Christmas Day (25 December) with 115 calls, and 27 December with 114 calls.

These figures highlight that the heightened risk associated with domestic abuse does not end on Christmas Day but extends throughout the holiday period and into the New Year.

Over the 10-year period from 2016-2017 to 2025-2026, the number of domestic abuse calls between 20 December and 2 January has ranged from 1,253 to 1,553.

The 2025-2026 total of 1,407 calls represents the fourth highest figure recorded during this period.

Detective Superintendent Kerry Brennan said: “The increase in domestic abuse calls we see over the Christmas and New Year period is sadly something that has become a consistent pattern over many years. This time of year can place additional pressures on households, including increased time spent together, financial strain, alcohol consumption and heightened emotional stress.

“For some victims, these factors can escalate controlling or abusive behaviour, while for others the extended time at home can reduce opportunities to seek help or speak to someone in confidence.

“What these figures show clearly is that domestic abuse does not pause for the holidays, and in many cases the risk actually increases. Police and support services were available throughout this period and remain available 24/7 365 days a year, victims should never feel they are ‘wasting our time’ by coming forward. We are here to help.”

Police continue to stress that domestic abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of age, gender or background, and that help is available.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse, or concerned about someone else, is encouraged to contact police. In an emergency, call 999. If it is not an emergency, police can be contacted on 101 on via online reporting: www.psni.police.uk/report

Friends, family members and neighbours are also urged to remain vigilant and to report concerns, as early intervention can help prevent further harm.