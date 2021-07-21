Sweetie Shack hits the sweet spot with customers

SWEETS AND TREATS: Some of the products available from Sweetie Shack

A NEW imported confectionery business in the New Lodge is hitting the sweet spot with customers.

Student Ciaran Mahon (23) started 'Sweetie Shack' in June from his New Lodge home.

The service allows customers to order a selection of sweet treats and crisps from around the world, including the USA, India and Australia.

Popular products include KitKat Dessert Delight, Caramilk bars, Milkybar Choo, Cheetos crisps and Calypso lemonade.

"I started the business in June there and was really just ordering for friends and family," he explained.

"I made a Facebook page and website and I have been doing really well the more and more people that know about me.

"At Sweetie Shack, we guarantee high quality products at competitive prices. Each order is hand picked and packaged by us following strict hygiene and quality control protocols.

"Some of the popular products would be the Milkybar Choo bars from India, which were discontinued some years back here.

"People are also loving the Ruffles Jamon which are Spanish ham flavoured crisps.

"People say the crisps remind them of holidays and we are living during times when many people are not going away, so let me bring the crisps to you."

Ciaran is already setting his sights on expanding in the near future.

"I only see the business expanding. I am only working out of my house at the minute. I would love to get a unit for a shop," he added.

"I think online sales is the way to go for now. I think people enjoy the products because they are something different."

All Sweetie Shack products are available to order for delivery, which is free on orders over £10. For a full range of products, visit the website here.