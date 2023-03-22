WATCH: North Belfast residents roll up their sleeves with community clean-up

CLEAN-UP: The team helped spruce up the Thorndale, Duncairn and Kinnaird areas of North Belfast

A COMMUNITY clean-up in North Belfast on Wednesday morning has been praised by a local councillor.

The clean-up was organised in conjunction with TDK Residents' Group and Radius Housing in the Thorndale, Duncairn and Kinnaird areas.

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee, who helped get his hands dirty, said: "It is great to have been with the local resident's group for a community clean-up and thanks to everyone who took part.

“The TDK Residents' Group do great work around this area taking pride in their community and I was delighted to roll up my sleeves, get stuck in and support this excellent initiative.

“Some of the main areas of concern locally are entries like that at the back of Kinnaird Close which has been used for dumping waste and is overgrown causing residents no end of difficulties including pest control.

“We have a skip ordered and materials provided to tackle these problematic hotspots and help improve residents' quality of life.

“We are grateful to the Duncairn Centre for their support, and the Radius Housing for providing refreshments to those taking part afterwards.

"These partnerships between residents and housing providers are essential in creating good community relations and improving the local environment.”

“These collective community clean-ups are not just good for the environment but help build community confidence and pride in the area.

“I would urge people not to dump waste of any kind upon residential communities and I would also call for public agencies to act to identify regular offenders and hold them to account.

“This has been a worthwhile exercise today and any other local residents groups wishing to do similar clean-ups can contact our offices for assistance in organising or practical support with accessing materials."