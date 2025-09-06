ANDRÉE MURPHY: We can only sit and watch as the Presidential drama plays out

CONTENDER: Fine Gael have a strong candidate in the race for the Áras in the shape of Heather Humphreys

THE democratic process is a wonderful thing – and the vote for an Irish President all the more so.

Having a vote for a person that we want to embody and represent the best of us is a gift from the ages, and one to be cherished. I’m not sure I have met a single person since July who has not at some point wanted to chat about who is going to run who, and how all of that will impact on wider political futures.

Of course, the bitter irony that most of those I am chatting with have no vote, despite the inherent vested interest. It is a national scandal of democratic irresponsibility and active denial, but not one that is troubling the southern-based parties too much.

Meanwhile, the dating game continues. Some of it is more like Blind Date, with speculation around Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin taking a lot of oxygen, but with little progress to date.

Candidates that are not really in the race yet have had their names floated and a few column inches or tweets written about them, only for them to not gain much currency and “announce” they are happy with their lot, thank everyone for their “interest”, and move on.

This weekend things got a little more real for Fianna Fáilers as Micheál Martin threw a boulder at Bertie Ahern’s gallop and endorsed former Dublin manager Jim Gavin for FF candidate. In Dublin, Fianna Fáil has not recovered from, or been forgiven for, Ahern and the national destruction. Jim Gavin, however, walks on water, and for good reason. Can his sporting achievements paste over the utter devastation of businesses and families by Fianna Fáil self-interest, or hide the bodies of countless suicides? If every Sinn Féin candidate is chased to account for violations pre-1998, will every Fianna Fáil candidate be chased by those harmed post-2008?

For those of us interested in Irish unity, the chasing of Sinn Féin votes, in the absence of the party’s clear intention to date, is marked.

The uninspiring Catherine Connolly came North last week. If it was an overture to Sinn Féin to try to secure its endorsement it was a good move, but who knows if it was effective one. Speaking about Irish unity felt deliberate, but maybe more clunky than impactful.

Fine Gael has a strong candidate in Heather Humphreys. She will be the one to beat outside of Dublin. She has perhaps enough space between now and her time in government when she was a cheerleader for austerity. She is relatable and liked. She is now VERY vocal about Irish unity. But the Fine Gael machine is faltering and ultimately the Presidency needs more than relatability. A little sprinkle of magic dust is needed.

After the almost revered Michael D Higgins, there is an expectation that whoever moves into the Áras will be above the usual rough and tumble of political daily grind. Which is kind of ironic given the intensely personal nature of the campaign.

So anyway, as FF makes up its mind on its candidate, all eyes will now turn to Contestant No.4, as we await to see what Sinn Féin intentions are. Cilla Black never met a more enigmatic contestant in her time.

And we in the North will eat the popcorn of vested interest in our armchairs, with no votes. What a shame.