Comedy kings bring another Christmas Craic-er to the Lyric

CHRISTMAS FUN: Conor Grimes and Alan McKee were disco dancing before Tiktok came on the scene

Have yourself a merry little Christmas cracker at the Lyric Theatre this December with Grimes & McKee's Christmas Craic-er.

The comedy duo are back with a bang with their latest slapstick sketch show. The festive favourites are at the Lyric Theatre until the end of December, and it's a guaranteed night of non-stop laughter.

Comedy kings Grimes and McKee are the faces behind the popular St Mungo’s The Ladies hit show which was performed during the summer as part of Féile an Phobail at the Lyric.

The 70-minute show features characters, old and new, including two aristocratic Ulster rugby gentlemen, two dog walkers, a singing and dancing double act and – undoubtedly the crowd favourite – a rendition of a priest and pastor recounting the birth of Jesus, with the pastor speaking in Ulster Scots – or something that resembled it – with a Portavogie accent.

The adult-only audience laughed in unison from the moment the curtain went up until the very last song was sung, this show is the ideal night out with friends or a Christmas party this winter.

Grimes and McKee back on the stage at the Lyric Theatre

The satirical sketch leaves nothing off limits with a strong focus on colloquial references and NI-based anecdotes referencing Brexit, the Tory Government, local politicians – particularly the DUP – and fleg favourite Jamie Bryson.

The show’s songs will have you rockin’ around the Christmas tree long after you’ve left the theatre. Grimes and McKee knew how to disco dance long before TikTok came on the scene.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre Belfast, said: “Christmas Craic-er is a brilliant addition to our 2022 Christmas programme. We are delighted to have Grimes and McKee back for some festive merriment. On behalf of all the team at Lyric Theatre, we would like to thank all our patrons for their support throughout 2022 and wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”

Grimes and McKee added: “Come down to the Lyric and help us pull our craic-ers.”

Pastor and priest telling the story of the nativity

To catch their soon to sell-out show, book now and avoid disappointment.

Tickets for Grimes and McKee’s Christmas Craic-er start from £12 and are available to book now on www.lyrictheatre.co.uk Follow the Lyric on Twitter and Instagram @LyricBelfast and Facebook @LyricTheatreBelfast. Please Note: This production contains strong language and adult humour.