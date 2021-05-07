BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Thirty year milestone for O’Neill’s Funeral Directors

O’Neill’s Funeral Directors have just marked a milestone of 30 years in business having opened up on the Andersonstown Road in May 1991.



The business was started in 1991 by Donna and Laurence O’Neill, the husband and wife team who are now joined by their son Laurence Jnr, who still operate the business today as a true family business. Having outgrown their original facilities on the Andersonstown Road, they moved to their current location at 98 Stewartstown Road in 1996.



The team has also expanded over the years, as seen in the photograph above, to the most highly qualified and trained funeral directors/funeral arrangers and embalmers within any funeral business in the country today.



The business is certified members of the British Institute of Funeral Directors (BIFD), the British Institute of Embalmers (BIE) and the National Association of Memorial Masons (NAMM).



The complete funeral service that the family offer from their funeral home at 98 Stewartstown Road is the most personal and professional service that any grieving family can turn to when they need guidance through the most difficult time in their lives.



When a family contact O’Neill’s they know that from the first contact to the day of the funeral that the O’Neill family will ensure any needs or requirements are met and delivered in a personal and sensitive matter.



The purpose-built funeral homes' facilities, which have recently had extensive renovations works completed, allows families to be reassured that their loved ones are being given the best care in the most dignified way possible, whether it’s having a private funeral service in their Chapel of Rest or a family wake away from home in their private viewing rooms.



Recent expansion within the business has seen O’Neill’s appointed as the funeral directors to act for various government departments across the country for both funeral services and memorial masonry services. An appointment that was only achievable after their services were recognised as the best available which was made possible by the O’Neill family’s decision to constantly invest in their staff, facilities and vehicles.



The O’Neill family and staff operate around their motto which is “Our Family Helping Yours” which is important to ensure that every family who require their services receive the same professional service and is overseen by a member of the O’Neill family every time.



With 2021 marking this milestone of 30 years in business they look forward to many more milestones like this in the future as the next generations oversee the continuing professional service for years to come. This last 15 months in the business has seen more changes to the funeral service as we knew it than any changes in the previous 15 years but thankfully we are coming out of this Covid-19 pandemic into better days ahead. O'Neill's will continue to follow all appropriate guidelines that are currently applied to ensure the safety of those around them.



This milestone would not have been possible without the thousands of families trusting O’Neill’s to help them as they are faced with a bereavement and it is with great honour they will continue to look after any family who contacts them anytime to allow O’Neill’s to assist them.



For any more information or general enquires you can contact O’Neill’s 24/7 on 028 90 620099 or visit their website.