Shipbuilder and Home Ruler Pirrie to be commemorated at City Cemetery

A COMMEMORATION will take place on Friday at Belfast City Cemetery to mark the one hundredth anniversary of the death of one of Belfast’s leading industrialists, who left an indelible mark on the city.



William James Pirrie died on board a ship in the Panama Canal on June 7, 1924. He designed some of the world’s largest ships which were built in Harland & Wolff shipyard, where he led the company during the height of its great ship-building days along with his nephew Thomas Andrews, who would ultimately perish on the Titanic. The first person to receive the Freedom of Belfast in 1899, the Pirrie family also gifted the Royal Victoria Hospital to the people of Belfast.



Unlike other Belfast industrialists of the time, Pirrie was also a Home Ruler and campaigned alongside Joe Devlin and Winston Churchill for Irish Home Rule.



On Friday, the wider Pirrie and Andrews family will come together to remember the man who helped shape Belfast during its industrial past.



Johnny Andrews, who is a great-great-great nephew of William James Pirrie, says that Pirrie is often overlooked when the story of the Titanic and Harland & Wolff is written.



“He conceived the idea of the three Olympic class liners,” said Johnny. “The Olympic, Titanic and Britannic. He was the mastermind and conceived the idea and negotiated the contract with the White Star Line.



“He’s often overlooked but was a shipbuilder himself and then a designer at a time when Harland and Wolff became the biggest shipyard in the world.



“From the 1870s Pirrie was the boss, pioneering new steam engine technology and making ships faster.”

How the grave looks now without the bust

Johnny said that on Friday the family want to celebrate William James’ life.



“Unlike other industrialists in Belfast at the time he was a Liberal and a Home Ruler,” he said. “The Titanic was an Irish ship and built by all communities in Belfast from both sides of the river. My two uncles worked well as a team and of course Thomas was being groomed to take over before he sadly died at 39. Together they ran the shipyard as best they could and were strict to keep sectarianism out of it, but with 30,000 men there it didn’t always run to plan.”

Johnny said that ultimately the family want to see the grave restored to its previous splendour and are in discussions with Belfast City Council. At present the monument to William James Pirrie that once stood on the grave now resides in the grounds of Belfast City Hall. It was moved due to fears that it would be vandalised. Johnny would like to see a replica of the bust mounted on the grave.

“I would love to see it restored to its natural splendour,” he said. “Belfast City Council lists it as one of the top ten graves in the cemetery.”

Those wishing to attend the event on Friday are asked to meet at the City Cemetery Visitor Centre at 10.45 am. A short commemoration service will be conducted by the Rev Ian Gilpin from the Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church, of which William James Pirrie was a member.