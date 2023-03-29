Trade unions accept new Housing Executive pay offer

A NEW pay offer for Housing Executive staff has been accepted by both NIPSA and UNITE trades union members.

The strike, involving about 300 workers, began last September. The workers overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer from NIHE in January.

The pay offer is in addition to the 2022/23 national pay award of £1,925 for all staff, which was paid in December 2022.

The combination of that national award and the additional £2,000 cost-of-living payment for staff earning up to £32,000 means that an employee at the lowest point in the pay structure would receive a 21.4 per cent increase and an employee at the top of Level 5 would receive a 13 per cent increase.

NIHE will now seek final approvals from the Department for Communities for the implementation of the pay offer.

Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long said: “We’re pleased that NIPSA and UNITE trades unions have accepted our revised pay offer.

“This also now brings an end to UNITE’s industrial action and allows us to recommence a number of critical services, in the interests of our tenants and customers.

“We have continuously and proactively engaged with trade unions over recent months in an attempt to find a resolution to both the joint local pay claim and UNITE’s industrial action.

“We provided an amended and improved offer, which includes a cost of living payment of £1,600 for all staff.

“Our lowest paid staff, who are impacted the most by the increased cost of living, will receive an additional £400.

“We’ve been able to offer these terms following confirmation of the 2022/23 budget and our end of year financial year spend.”