Traffic calming measures in Oldpark welcomed

WELCOME: North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín on the Oldpark Road

MOVES to address a dangerous stretch of road in the Oldpark area have been welcomed by a North Belfast MLA.

The Department for Infrastructure have agreed to conduct surveys to assess the volume and behaviour of traffic in the Oldpark and Torrens area.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín says local communities are not a race track.

“I welcome the reply to my calls for traffic calming measures for the Oldpark and Torrens areas from the Department For Infrastructure," she said.

“Residents, community activists and political representatives have been calling for measures to deal with cars speeding dangerously through residential areas in North Belfast for some time.

“Our communities are not a race track and lives are being put at risk daily.

“This response from DFI states that surveys are being undertaken to assess the volume and behaviour of traffic locally.

“While this step is welcome, residents of the Oldpark want to see action now to protect the lives of their families and neighbours.

“Unfortunately previous surveys haven’t grasped the severity of this problem and people are concerned they might see another process without a constructive outcome.

“Reports of speeding cars have come into my office regularly after weekends but have now turned into a daily problem.

“Simple, sensible and considered measures need taken urgently to protect life and I’m looking forward to the results of this latest process in the hope that action will be forthcoming.”