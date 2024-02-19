Traffic disruption on Donegall Road after void discovered under the surface

DANGER: The hole on the Donegall Road on Monday

SIGNIFICANT traffic disruption is expected for a number of a days after a void was uncovered underneath a West Belfast road.

The void on the Donegall Road near the junction with the Falls Road beside Aldo's Fish and Chip Shop is likely to lead to the closure being in place for a number of days. The road is down to one lane in each direction approaching the junction.

The discovery was made on Sunday after NI Water contractors began scheduled lead pipe replacement on the Donegall Road, exposing the collapse of the combined sewer running down the road.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “During the excavation work, a void was found underneath the carriageway which, after a CCTV survey, was found to have been caused by the collapse of a combined sewer running down the Donegall Road.

"Work commenced on the repair Sunday afternoon requiring the closure of Donegall Road.

“Unfortunately, due to the complexity of the work, the repair had to continue on Monday morning requiring the road to remain closed.

“NI Water would like to reassure road users we are working as quickly as possible and would like to thank them for their patience while this essential work is completed."