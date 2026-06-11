TRANSLINK has confirmed there will be no Metro, Ulsterbus or Glider services out of Belfast after 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

It is the third night in a row that public transport in the city has been affected after sporadic disorder following a horrific knife attack in North Belfast on Monday.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “The safety of our staff and customers remains our top priority, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding during this period."

There will be no Belfast Metro/Glider departures and Ulsterbus services operating out of Belfast after 5.30pm.

The last rail services will operate on or before 8.15pm from Grand Central Station.

A reduced timetable will operate this evening on Enterprise services – customers should check details online before they travel.

Outside Belfast local Ulsterbus services are expected to operate largely as normal, including Foyle Metro, with some adjustments.

Goldliner services operating within the North will have no departures after 7.30pm.

X1, X2, X3, X4 and Ulsterbus 300 airport service will operate as normal.

Customers are advised to check the latest travel updates via Translink social media channels, the Journey Planner app, and our website – Travel Updates | Translink .”