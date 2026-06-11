TRANSLINK has confirmed there will be no Metro, Ulsterbus or Glider services out of Belfast after 5.30pm on Thursday evening.
It is the third night in a row that public transport in the city has been affected after sporadic disorder following a horrific knife attack in North Belfast on Monday.
A spokesperson for Translink said: “The safety of our staff and customers remains our top priority, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding during this period."
- There will be no Belfast Metro/Glider departures and Ulsterbus services operating out of Belfast after 5.30pm.
- The last rail services will operate on or before 8.15pm from Grand Central Station.
- A reduced timetable will operate this evening on Enterprise services – customers should check details online before they travel.
- Outside Belfast local Ulsterbus services are expected to operate largely as normal, including Foyle Metro, with some adjustments.
- Goldliner services operating within the North will have no departures after 7.30pm.
- X1, X2, X3, X4 and Ulsterbus 300 airport service will operate as normal.
Customers are advised to check the latest travel updates via Translink social media channels, the Journey Planner app, and our website – Travel Updates | Translink .”