Three days of bus and rail strike action next week

WALK OUT: Transport workers on strike outside Falls Road Bus Depot on January 18

BUS and train workers have warned Translink they will strike for another three days next week if there is no deal on pay increases. It comes after unions rejected what they say was an 'inadequate' pay offer following a meeting on Thursday.

Thousands of Translink workers on bus and rail services will now walk out for 72 hours on 27, 28 and 29 February. It's the latest strike action to secure a cost of living pay increase.

A Translink spokesperson said they were continuing to engage with the unions.

"Services are scheduled to operate as normal at present," the spokesperson added.

Transport workers had suspended strike action scheduled for earlier in February to give the new Executive time to "make an improved pay offer".

Workers walked out on a number of days in December and January.