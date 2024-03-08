Tributes: Joseph Brennan will 'never be forgotten'

A MAN who died after he was found with serious injuries in West Belfast has been named locally as Joseph Brennan from Colinvale in Poleglass.

A murder probe was launched after he was discovered unconscious in the Cupar Street area on Wednesday night. Police said they were notified of an altercation, outside a local bar just after 8pm.

Mr Brennan, who was in his late thirties and known to friends as ‘Jopey’, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, but later died. A 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.



A death notice described Joseph as the beloved son of Paul and Bernadette, a loving brother of Paul, Sean and Jim, brother-in-law of Roisin, much loved uncle of Chloe and Ryan.

Hundreds of tributes were posted underneath his death notice.

"One of the best. A real character who had time for everyone. Thinking of his family at this devastating time," said Mairead Harbinson.

Angela Forsythe posted: "The nicest fella, would never have passed you. Not a bad bone in his body. Truly devastated for his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, niece and nephew. Rest in peace Jopey. You will never be forgotten."

"Absolutely heartbreaking for any family to receive this news. God bless his family at this awful time. Such tragic news in the Poleglass community, my prayers are with you all," read another message.

Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with the family and loved ones, who are left to come to terms with their loss.”

“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to take the opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch. Did you witness the events leading up to the altercation? Might you have captured footage of the actual incident?

"Please contact our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.